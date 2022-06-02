Heads Up: IRONMAN race closes roads starting Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge race is set for this weekend in Roanoke, but changes to traffic start taking effect Thursday.

Roanoke leaders and the Virginia Department of Transportation want drivers to be aware of the following changes:

· Starting Thursday, June 2, Route 648 (Reservoir Road) will only be open to local traffic.

· On June 5, the right northbound lane of Route 11 will be closed between Route 648 (Reservoir Road) and the Town of Buchanan.

· On June 5, Route 43 will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. between Buchanan and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

· During the event, police will be present to assist with traffic control, particularly at the Route 220 Alternate and Gateway Crossing intersections.

You can find more information about the race and effects on traffic here.

