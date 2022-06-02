Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Henry County woman formally charged in connection with January 6 riot

Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot(Office of Special Investigations)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman from our region has been formally charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot.

FBI officials explain in public documents that Jamie Ferguson can be seen in surveillance video inside the Capitol that day.

In an interview with her last year, agents said Ferguson told them she went to the Capitol after former President Trump’s rally, believing she’d see the president again.

This week, the Henry County woman was formally charged with four misdemeanors which include Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

She is scheduled for a Plea Agreement hearing early next month.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Handcuffs
Teen charged after threat to Danville school
Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Sharp Top Mountain Hiker Rescue... 6.1.22
Hiker rescued from Bedford trail, flown to hospital

Latest News

Forecasting Inflation in Virginia
Forecasting Inflation in Virginia
Roanoke City Police Investigating Threat Against Elementary School
Roanoke City Police Investigating Threat Against Elementary School
The Roanoke City Public Schools logo at its administration building on Wednesday.
Roanoke Police investigating possible threat against an elementary school.
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting