Henry County woman formally charged in connection with January 6 riot

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman from our region has been formally charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot.

FBI officials explain in public documents that Jamie Ferguson can be seen in surveillance video inside the Capitol that day.

In an interview with her last year, agents said Ferguson told them she went to the Capitol after former President Trump’s rally, believing she’d see the president again.

This week, the Henry County woman was formally charged with four misdemeanors which include Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

She is scheduled for a Plea Agreement hearing early next month.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.