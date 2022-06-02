Hometown Local
Hometown Eats: Hot Shots Bar & Grill

Hot Shots Bar and Grill
Hot Shots Bar and Grill(WDBJ)
By Logan Sherrill
Published: Jun. 2, 2022
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) -This Smith Mountain Lake dive is known for family fun just as much as their famous Tuesday meatloaf special.

“It’s always been a fun place for families to get off the water, find a little reprieve from the sun and still have fun,” said Hot Shots General Manager Amber Gish.

16 years ago, Hot Shots Bar and Grill started with just pizza, burgers, and hotdogs but over the years evolved into a little bit of everything you’d crave after a day on the water. The entertainment is as desirable as the food. Like this, the crown jewel of Hot Shots, a challenging 40 par miniature golf course.

“My girlfriend and I play putt-putt all the time,” said one of the regulars.

Four new, state-of-the-art axe throwing ranges and an outdoor event space with live music every Wednesday and Friday during the summer. You can also hold private parties by renting the covered pavilion. But the cherry on top is that southern hospitality.

“Many of our local customers who are here almost every day have become family,” said Gish.

And like you do with family, you remember them when they’re gone. Hot Shots has a few memorials in the bar area for customers who have passed away over the years.

As for the food, there are a number of favorites, like the Westlake. A hot ham and cheddar sandwich with a thin sliced Granny smith apple topped with homemade honey mustard on a flaky, toasted croissant.

The kickin’ crispy chicken sandwich drizzled with mango habanero sauce and ranch, topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

You can’t forget their specials throughout the week, especially the local beef meatloaf served with mashed potatoes, green beans a smothered in gravy.

Save room for desert, Gish’s great grandmother’s recipe for a pound cake topped with strawberries and whip cream.

Hot Shots Bar and Grill, a memory making hometown eat.

