List released of safest vehicles for teen drivers

(WDBJ) - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports (CR) have partnered to release recommendations for safe vehicles for new teen drivers.

The recommendations include two tiers, a best choices tier, and a semi-affordable good choices tier. Starting prices for recommended used models range from about $6,000 to nearly $20,000.

The list of recommendations for the best choices of used cars can be found below:

SMALL CARS

Ford C-Max Hybrid, 2014-15, $8,400

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback, 2014 or newer $8,700

Chevrolet Volt, 2014 $10,500

Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon, 2015, 2018-20 $11,000

Toyota Corolla hatchback ,2019 or newer $18,700

Honda Insight, 2019 or newer $19,800

Subaru Crosstrek, 2018 or newer $19,900

MIDSIZE CARS

Subaru Legacy, 2013 or newer; built after August 2012, $8,300

Subaru Outback, 2013 or newer; built after August 2012 $8,800

Volkswagen Pass at, 2015, 2017$10,400

Mazda 6, 2014-19$10,800

Toyota Prius v, 2015-17 $12,400

Lincoln MKZ, 2015 or newer $13,200

Volvo S60, 2018 $19,100

Audi A6, 2016-19 $19,400

LARGE CARS

Toyota Avalon, 2015 or newer $15,700

Hyundai Genesis, 2016 $18,100

SMALL SUVs

Mazda CX-5, 2014 or newer; built after October 2013 $10,200

Honda CR-V, 2015 or newer $14,900

Hyundai Kona, 2018, 2021 $18,100

Mazda CX-3, 2019 $19,200

Volvo XC60, 2017 $19,400

MIDSIZE SUVs

Ford Edge, 2015, 2020; built after May 2015 $12,900

Nissan Murano, 2015 or newer $14,700

Chevrolet Equinox, 2017 $15,600

GMC Terrain, 2017 $16,000

Lexus NX, 2015 or newer $16,700

Hyundai Santa Fe, 2017-19; built after March 2016 $17,800

Toyota Highlander, 2014 or newer $17,800

MINIVANS

Toyota Sienna, 2015-18 $14,700

Kia Sedona, 2017 $15,200

Honda Odyssey, 2017, 2020 or newer $17,100

For the full list of good choices for used cars and most recommended new cars, click here.

