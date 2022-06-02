Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

List released of safest vehicles for teen drivers

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports (CR) have partnered to release recommendations for safe vehicles for new teen drivers.

The recommendations include two tiers, a best choices tier, and a semi-affordable good choices tier. Starting prices for recommended used models range from about $6,000 to nearly $20,000.

The list of recommendations for the best choices of used cars can be found below:

SMALL CARS

Ford C-Max Hybrid, 2014-15, $8,400

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback, 2014 or newer $8,700

Chevrolet Volt, 2014 $10,500

Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon, 2015, 2018-20 $11,000

Toyota Corolla hatchback ,2019 or newer $18,700

Honda Insight, 2019 or newer $19,800

Subaru Crosstrek, 2018 or newer $19,900

MIDSIZE CARS

Subaru Legacy, 2013 or newer; built after August 2012, $8,300

Subaru Outback, 2013 or newer; built after August 2012 $8,800

Volkswagen Pass at, 2015, 2017$10,400

Mazda 6, 2014-19$10,800

Toyota Prius v, 2015-17 $12,400

Lincoln MKZ, 2015 or newer $13,200

Volvo S60, 2018 $19,100

Audi A6, 2016-19 $19,400

LARGE CARS

Toyota Avalon, 2015 or newer $15,700

Hyundai Genesis, 2016 $18,100

SMALL SUVs

Mazda CX-5, 2014 or newer; built after October 2013 $10,200

Honda CR-V, 2015 or newer $14,900

Hyundai Kona, 2018, 2021 $18,100

Mazda CX-3, 2019 $19,200

Volvo XC60, 2017 $19,400

MIDSIZE SUVs

Ford Edge, 2015, 2020; built after May 2015 $12,900

Nissan Murano, 2015 or newer $14,700

Chevrolet Equinox, 2017 $15,600

GMC Terrain, 2017 $16,000

Lexus NX, 2015 or newer $16,700

Hyundai Santa Fe, 2017-19; built after March 2016 $17,800

Toyota Highlander, 2014 or newer $17,800

MINIVANS

Toyota Sienna, 2015-18 $14,700

Kia Sedona, 2017 $15,200

Honda Odyssey, 2017, 2020 or newer $17,100

For the full list of good choices for used cars and most recommended new cars, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Handcuffs
Teen charged after threat to Danville school
Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Sharp Top Mountain Hiker Rescue... 6.1.22
Hiker rescued from Bedford trail, flown to hospital

Latest News

Strong to severe storms likely.
Thursday June 2 Midday FastCast
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
COVID hospitalizations, percent positive cases down in Virginia
Gary Parsons, reported missing from Appomattox County.
Appomattox County man missing
Eight killed in crashes over Memorial Day weekend