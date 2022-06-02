List released of safest vehicles for teen drivers
(WDBJ) - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports (CR) have partnered to release recommendations for safe vehicles for new teen drivers.
The recommendations include two tiers, a best choices tier, and a semi-affordable good choices tier. Starting prices for recommended used models range from about $6,000 to nearly $20,000.
The list of recommendations for the best choices of used cars can be found below:
SMALL CARS
Ford C-Max Hybrid, 2014-15, $8,400
Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback, 2014 or newer $8,700
Chevrolet Volt, 2014 $10,500
Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon, 2015, 2018-20 $11,000
Toyota Corolla hatchback ,2019 or newer $18,700
Honda Insight, 2019 or newer $19,800
Subaru Crosstrek, 2018 or newer $19,900
MIDSIZE CARS
Subaru Legacy, 2013 or newer; built after August 2012, $8,300
Subaru Outback, 2013 or newer; built after August 2012 $8,800
Volkswagen Pass at, 2015, 2017$10,400
Mazda 6, 2014-19$10,800
Toyota Prius v, 2015-17 $12,400
Lincoln MKZ, 2015 or newer $13,200
Volvo S60, 2018 $19,100
Audi A6, 2016-19 $19,400
LARGE CARS
Toyota Avalon, 2015 or newer $15,700
Hyundai Genesis, 2016 $18,100
SMALL SUVs
Mazda CX-5, 2014 or newer; built after October 2013 $10,200
Honda CR-V, 2015 or newer $14,900
Hyundai Kona, 2018, 2021 $18,100
Mazda CX-3, 2019 $19,200
Volvo XC60, 2017 $19,400
MIDSIZE SUVs
Ford Edge, 2015, 2020; built after May 2015 $12,900
Nissan Murano, 2015 or newer $14,700
Chevrolet Equinox, 2017 $15,600
GMC Terrain, 2017 $16,000
Lexus NX, 2015 or newer $16,700
Hyundai Santa Fe, 2017-19; built after March 2016 $17,800
Toyota Highlander, 2014 or newer $17,800
MINIVANS
Toyota Sienna, 2015-18 $14,700
Kia Sedona, 2017 $15,200
Honda Odyssey, 2017, 2020 or newer $17,100
For the full list of good choices for used cars and most recommended new cars, click here.
