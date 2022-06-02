Hometown Local
Lynchburg Police investigate crash that trapped boy under car

Investigators said Thursday evening the boy was in critical condition.
Investigators said Thursday evening the boy was in critical condition.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a crash that left a child in critical condition Wednesday night.

According to the agency, on June 1 around 9:04 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Toledo Avenue for reports of a single-vehicle accident with injury.

Officials learned a 9-year-old boy had been trapped underneath a 2020 Hyundai Accent when it rolled down a hill into the front yard of a home.

Officers and members of the Lynchburg Fire Department immediately began life-saving measures, according to LPD. The boy was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and later flown to Roanoke for treatment.

Investigators said Thursday evening the boy was in critical condition.

LPD is asking anyone who may have captured video of the incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact them at (434) 455-6041 or share the footage on the Neighbors Portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation.

