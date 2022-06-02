Hometown Local
Lynchburg Police investigating Wednesday night homicide

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department reports one man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night.

The agency said the incident happened in the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive. Officers were called to the upstairs apartment around 11:48 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot in the torso. They identified the victim as Anthony Dewayne Colden II, 25, of South Carolina. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have captured video of the incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact them at (434) 455-6041 or share the footage on the Neighbors Portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation.

