No injuries reported after funeral home fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department says no injuries were reported after a fire at Wrenn Yeatts Funeral Home in Danville.

Crews say they responded at 12:25 p.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the attic of the crematory building behind the funeral home.

The fire was under control after nearly 20 minutes, which allowed crews to ventilate the building and remove important items from the office area of the building. Fire personnel remained on the scene until 2:15 p.m.

Crews say the building suffered moderate damage from the fire, smoke and water. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was a malfunction within the crematory equipment.

The Danville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Dept., Danville Electric and Utilities Dept.

