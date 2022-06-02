Radford councilmember set to resign, ending term two years early

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Radford City Council Member announced on Thursday his planned resignation from council.

According to the City, Councilman Forest Hite said he plans to submit his formal resignation in early July. He will have served two years of his four-year term.

Hite said he and his family plan to move to Hunstville, Alabama to be closer to family.

According to a statement from the City, Hit said he is “most proud of Council’s emphasis and focus on economic development and making Radford an attractive, tenable location for businesses to come and to stay; Council’s attempts to navigate the early days of the pandemic in an intentional, evenhanded, and reasonable way; and his service on the Board of Directors of the NRVCS, who do such important work for our community.”

In a statement provided, Mayor Horton said, “We are thankful for Mr. Hite’s service and wish him, his wife, and their growing family well on their new journey together. We appreciate his willingness to serve the Citizens of Radford over the past two years.”

Hite added that he still loves Radford and its people and hopes nothing but the best for the River City’s future.

“I am tremendously grateful for the 12 years that I’ve called Radford home, and Tatiana and I are both thankful for the kindness and support we’ve been shown especially in the last 3+ years from so many of you in Radford and throughout the 12th District,” he said.

