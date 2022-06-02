Radford man charged with assault, fleeing and theft

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -A Radford man is facing multiple charges following his arrest Thursday.

According to the Radford City Police Department, officers executed a warrant in the 400 block of Sanford Street Thursday.

They arrested Quickeem Dashawn Boynes, 26, and charged him with Credit Card Theft and Larceny of a Firearm. Boynes was also wanted for Aggravated Assault Gun, Theft by Taking Auto, Possession of Firearm During Crime, Pointing Pistol At Another, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruct Police, and Fleeing to Elude from Columbus Georgia and for Carrying a Concealed Firearm from Orange County Florida.

Boynes is being held at the New River Regional Jail with no bond.

The police department asked anyone who has recently been a victim of theft to contact Det. Sgt. E.B. Martin at 540-267-3196 or Eric.Martin@Radfordva.gov

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.