Roanoke Police investigating possible threat against an elementary school.

The Roanoke City Public Schools logo at its administration building on Wednesday.
The Roanoke City Public Schools logo at its administration building on Wednesday.(Will Thomas)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a possible threat against an elementary school.

School officials tell WDBJ7 the threat was made by a student and that an active police investigation is underway.

A faculty meeting was held yesterday, and a call went out to parents and guardians of children at Preston Park Elementary to make them aware of a potential threat against the school by one of our students.

“School administrators and the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office followed all security protocols. As a result, the potential threat was mitigated and there were no further security concerns identified. Students remained safe and were able to maintain their schedules throughout the entire school day,” said Roanoke City Public Schools.

As a result, the potential threat was mitigated and there were no further security concerns identified. Students remained safe and were able to maintain their schedules throughout the entire school day.” end quote.

