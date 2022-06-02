Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke’s Taubman Museum of Art Hosts Sidewalk Art Show

The Sidewalk Art Show returned in person in 2021 after taking it virtual in 2020.
The Sidewalk Art Show returned in person in 2021 after taking it virtual in 2020.(wdbj7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art is hosting the 64th Annual Sidewalk Art Show this weekend. The event will be taking over downtown Roanoke with a splash of art and fun.

Artists from all over the country will be featuring and selling their original artwork and fine craft. There will be a variety of art to see and buy including paintings, sculptures, photography and jewelry.

Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art Cindy Petersen said talking to every artist has always been her favorite part.

“Don’t miss walking the streets to see every single artist because everyone is different and so it is really inspiring. That’s one of my favorite parts is to walk to each booth and talk to each artist,” Petersen explained.

This free event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Guests are also invited to see the galleries inside the Taubman which includes the Art Venture, the exploratory gallery that will reopen Friday for families to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Handcuffs
Teen charged after threat to Danville school
Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Sharp Top Mountain Hiker Rescue... 6.1.22
Hiker rescued from Bedford trail, flown to hospital

Latest News

Appomattox County Man Missing
Appomattox County Man Missing
Hometown Eats: Hot Shots Bar & Grill
Hometown Eats: Hot Shots Bar & Grill
Jail graphic
Botetourt inmate dies after suicide attempt
7@Four Previews Play Roanoke Summer Events
7@Four Previews Play Roanoke Summer Events