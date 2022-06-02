Roanoke’s Taubman Museum of Art Hosts Sidewalk Art Show

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art is hosting the 64th Annual Sidewalk Art Show this weekend. The event will be taking over downtown Roanoke with a splash of art and fun.

Artists from all over the country will be featuring and selling their original artwork and fine craft. There will be a variety of art to see and buy including paintings, sculptures, photography and jewelry.

Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art Cindy Petersen said talking to every artist has always been her favorite part.

“Don’t miss walking the streets to see every single artist because everyone is different and so it is really inspiring. That’s one of my favorite parts is to walk to each booth and talk to each artist,” Petersen explained.

This free event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Guests are also invited to see the galleries inside the Taubman which includes the Art Venture, the exploratory gallery that will reopen Friday for families to enjoy.

