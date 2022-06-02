Rubbish fire under control in Vinton area

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A rubbish fire in a scrap yard in the Vinton area sent up smoke that could be seen from much of the Roanoke area Wednesday night.

A large spool of coated wire caught fire in the middle of a large pile of metal debris, with nothing hazardous, according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. He said the spool is as “big as a fire truck.” Crews planned to let some of the coating on the wire burn itself out, saying the smoke may be visible for awhile, but the fire is under control.

Clingenpeel said there are no injuries.

Rubbish fire at scrapyard in Vinton, seen from Mill Mountain... 6.1.22 (WDBJ)

