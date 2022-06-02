Hometown Local
Virginia congressmen visit southern border

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
McALLEN, Texas (WDBJ) - Virginia congressmen Bob Good and Ben Cline were part of delegation that visited the southern U.S. border this week.

The Representatives from Virginia’s 5th and 6th congressional districts made the trip with other Republicans on the House Budget Committee.

They traveled to McAllen, Texas, where they visited U.S. Border Patrol facilities and a section of the border wall.

“Hey, I’m here at the Donna Processing Facility, close to McAllen,” Cline said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “This is where the unaccompanied minors and the families come to be processed, and it’s a tragic scene.”

Cline said he wanted to see for himself and hear directly from U.S. Customs personnel on the policies and resources needed to secure the border.

He was on his way back to western Virginia Thursday afternoon.

