Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

19-year-old charged with murder of pregnant woman at motel, police say

Deputies released new information about the death of a pregnant woman at the Days Inn on Roper Mountain Road in Greenville County.
By WHNS staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 19-year-old man is facing murder charges for the shooting death of a pregnant woman at a South Carolina motel last week.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Katherine Calloway called 911 on May 26, stating she had been shot multiple times at a Days Inn motel.

Calloway was rushed to the hospital but died the next day. Arrest warrants revealed she was 12 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

Michael Unique Washington Jr., 19, is charged with murder, death of a child in utero during the...
Michael Unique Washington Jr., 19, is charged with murder, death of a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

On Thursday, one week after the shooting, deputies arrested 19-year-old Michael Unique Washington Jr. in connection to the crime. He was charged with murder, death of a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held without bond.

Deputies are still investigating a motive for the murder, but they said they do not believe Washington knew the victim before they met that night at the motel.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Threat at Elementary School
Roanoke Police investigating threat against elementary school after map of school was found
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
File photo of police lights.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Colonial Ave in Roanoke
Country music band Alabama
Alabama concert scheduled for Friday postponed until December
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Latest News

Roanoke City's Chief of Police, Sheriff and Superintendent of Schools discuss the recent...
Roanoke City Officials Discuss Recent School Threats
John Ebel Mugshot
Franklin County man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder to serve 21 years in prison
U.S. Capitol Police found body armor, high-capacity magazines and a BB gun inside the car of a...
Capitol Police arrest man found with fake badge, BB gun, ammunition
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says