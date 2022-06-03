Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Blue Ridge Parkway announces closure and detour information for Laurel Fork Bridge project in North Carolina

Blue Ridge Parkway announces closure and detour information.
Blue Ridge Parkway announces closure and detour information.(Blue Ridge Parkway)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHE COUNTY, Nc. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Parkway announced Friday that work has begun on a $29 million project to replace the Laurel Fork Bridge at milepost 248.8 in Ashe County, NC.

A full park closure to all uses in the immediate vicinity of the bridge is expected to be in place the week of June 6, 2022.  Work is expected to take over two years to complete, with a target completion date of November 2024.

Officials say a full closure to all uses including vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists will be in place between milepost 248.1 and 249.3.  A signed detour will direct travelers around the closure between milepost 248.1 and 258.7, routing park visitors around the project site via routes NC 18, NC 88, NC 16 and Trading Post Road at Glendale Springs, NC. Both lanes at the project site, from Milepost 248.1 to 249.3, will be closed to all activity to ensure the safety of Parkway visitors and staff.

The bridge was constructed in 1939.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Threat at Elementary School
Roanoke Police investigating threat against elementary school after map of school was found
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
File photo of police lights.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Colonial Ave in Roanoke
Country music band Alabama
Alabama concert scheduled for Friday postponed until December
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Latest News

Roanoke City Police are responding to an incident in the 3800 block of Williamson Road.
Roanoke Police investigating incident on Williamson Road
A brief pause in the humidity.
Friday June 3rd Midday FastCast
MORNING MOTIVATIONS Ideas for Summer Fun with the Kids
MORNING MOTIVATIONS Ideas for Summer Fun with the Kids
National Donut Day with Duck Donuts
National Donut Day with Duck Donuts