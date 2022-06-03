Blue Ridge Parkway announces closure and detour information for Laurel Fork Bridge project in North Carolina

ASHE COUNTY, Nc. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Parkway announced Friday that work has begun on a $29 million project to replace the Laurel Fork Bridge at milepost 248.8 in Ashe County, NC.

A full park closure to all uses in the immediate vicinity of the bridge is expected to be in place the week of June 6, 2022. Work is expected to take over two years to complete, with a target completion date of November 2024.

Officials say a full closure to all uses including vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists will be in place between milepost 248.1 and 249.3. A signed detour will direct travelers around the closure between milepost 248.1 and 258.7, routing park visitors around the project site via routes NC 18, NC 88, NC 16 and Trading Post Road at Glendale Springs, NC. Both lanes at the project site, from Milepost 248.1 to 249.3, will be closed to all activity to ensure the safety of Parkway visitors and staff.

The bridge was constructed in 1939.

