Course announced for 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships

One of the course maps for the 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships starting June 29.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders from Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Roanoke, Botetourt County and USA Cycling gathered Thursday afternoon to announce the course for the 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships.

The four-day event will be held primarily across Botetourt County but the final day will have a sprinters race in downtown Roanoke. Hundreds of cyclists from across the country will make their way to the Roanoke valley from June 29-July 2 to compete.

”We’ve got so many nice places like Smith Mountain Lake, and our area in general lends itself to outdoor activities, so we’re very excited to have cycling become a part of all that,” said Dr. Richard Bailey, chairman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors.

The event is in need of volunteers and leaders across the Roanoke Valley are excited to host the event in 2022 and also 2023. You can find a course map here and the roads impacted for the event here.

