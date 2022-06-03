Hometown Local
A family legacy returns: Lil Cucci’s Pizzeria reopens

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Lil Cucci’s Pizzeria is back after almost seven years! This time with a new building.

“It’s been a dream of ours to have a building. And so the opportunity came and that’s what’s exciting,” said Shari Cucci, co-owner of Lil Cucci’s.

The new building has an open concept, where customers can see and interact with them.

The family-friendly atmosphere and famous Italian food are what some folks might remember from their childhood.

Many recipes are made from scratch and include recipes passed down from generation to generation.

Co-owner Maurizio ‘Joe’ Cucci, says his late brother Victor brought him over in 1978, and the rest was history.

Since then. they’ve kept the business all about friends and family.

Maurizio says Victor, his brother did have a chance to see the property before he passed away and wishes he could see their legacy now. He knows he would be proud.

“That’s the difference. This one’s actually we bought the property built the building and actually can say this is our building that we rented from the other places. But now we can say that had something that we can retire from one day, you know, my daughter wants to take it over then you know, it’ll be hers too,” said Maurizio ‘Joe’ Cucci, co-owner of Lil Cucci’s.

The Cucci family says they call their customers, friends. They say they’re grateful for the support they’ve received from the community so far and can’t wait for their legacy to continue.

Lil Cucci’s recently announced new business hours, and that they’ll be taking calls again for take-out orders.

Sunday through Tuesday- Closed

Wednesday and Thursday- 4:00 pm-9:00 pm

Friday and Saturday- 11:00 am- 9:00 pm

You can learn more about the pizzeria by visiting their Facebook page.

