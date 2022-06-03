Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Flashback: Queen Elizabeth’s visits to Virginia

Queen Elizabeth has made at least four official visits to Virginia since 1957.
Queen Elizabeth has made at least four official visits to Virginia since 1957.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As the United Kingdom celebrates the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II, we decided to take a look back at her official visits to Virginia.

Queen Elizabeth has set foot in the Commonwealth at least four times.

The first was in 1957, when she and Prince Phillip participated in the 350th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.

Charlottesville welcomed the Queen in 1976, during the U.S. Bicentennial celebration.

She visited Arlington National Cemetery during a visit to the nation’s capital in 1991.

And she returned to Richmond, Williamsburg and Jamestown in 2007, for events surrounding Jamestown’s 400th anniversary.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Threat at Elementary School
Roanoke Police investigating threat against elementary school after map of school was found
Roanoke City Police are responding to an incident in the 3800 block of Williamson Road.
One dead after shooting on Williamson Road
File photo of police lights.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Colonial Ave in Roanoke
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Country music band Alabama
Alabama concert scheduled for Friday postponed until December

Latest News

Roanoke's police chief, sheriff and school superintendent came together Friday to discuss...
Roanoke city officials respond to school safety concerns
Virginia Tech fans are eager for the NCAA Baseball Tournament
Hokies fans excited for Blacksburg regional
Police seek charges against 10-year-old after threats made against Roanoke elementary school
Hermitage Roanoke
Hermtiage Roanoke fundraiser celebrates The Waltons with Michael Learned