Franklin County man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder to serve 21 years in prison

John Ebel Mugshot
John Ebel Mugshot(Western Virginia Regional Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -A Franklin County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday for the second-degree murder of a 7-year-old, according to the Franklin County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

John Ebel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on February 15th, for the death of his 7-year-old grandson in 2021.

Ebel will spend 21 years in prison, with 19 years suspended.

Alice Ebel plead guilty to one count of child abuse. She will be sentenced on August 8th.

