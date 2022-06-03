Hermtiage Roanoke fundraiser celebrates The Waltons with Michael Learned

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hermitage Roanoke is celebrating this weekend with food, fun and a famous face.

The retirement community is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley with a little help from award-winning actress Miss Michael Learned.

The hit show The Waltons is celebrating 50 years and Learned is best known for her role as Olivia Walton, John-boy’s mother.

“The people that I meet sometimes it is just for a second, it’s a hug, it’s a look in the eye and in that moment I try to be as present I can be for that,” Learned said.

Learned will be creating those connections Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hermitage Roanoke. People can purchase tickets for a meet-and-greet with Learned and the event’s cookout for $10. Photos with Learned will also be available for purchase.

All of that money will be given to the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley, according to event organizers.

“We’re excited for folks to be here. We are excited for Michael to be here. As we like to say in the business we want as many butts in the seats as we can get,” Hermitage Roanoke Marketing Director Wade Tallant said.

The event also highlights a lot of love with the unveiling of a new LOVE sign created by students at the Burton Center for Arts & Technology.

“You know we are the first long term care community to even have a love sign on our property,” Tallant said.

Learned said she is happy to be back in southwest Virginia doing something that can help people in the community.

“I am just along for the ride and do what I can to meet people and thank them for watching the show and donating money for a very good cause,” Learned said.

Shuttles will run every 15 minutes Saturday from the National Pools of Roanoke or Goodwill Industries of the Valley parking lots along Melrose Ave NW to bring people up to the Hermitage property.

