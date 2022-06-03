Hokies fans excited for Blacksburg regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech fans are gearing up for the NCAA Baseball Regional hosted in Blacksburg.

Many have been waiting for a chance to see post-season baseball in Blacksburg since it last happened in 2013.

“Well, we’re expecting a win tonight so we don’t go into the losers bracket nd hopefully win tomorrow and close it out Sunday,” ,” 1970 Virignia Tech Graduate George Moorman said.

fans are optimistic about this team’s path to Omaha which begins Friday against Wright State.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the energy and hopefully carrying that into the entire weekend for the regional,” Virginia Tech graduate Michael Alba said.

Tech’s opening game is sold out and fans are eager to bring that excitement to English Field

”Every time anything happens we’re gonna be going absolutely crazy,” Virginia Tech Senior Michael Drongowski said. “I’m really excited to see the entire the entire stadium maroon and orange.”

For the Hokies faithful, this team is something to get excited about.

“We haven’t been here in a while and we don’t have a national championship so hopefully this is the road to it,” Virginia Tech Senior Noah Madel said.

