Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Hokies fans excited for Blacksburg regional

Virginia Tech fans are eager for the NCAA Baseball Tournament
Virginia Tech fans are eager for the NCAA Baseball Tournament(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech fans are gearing up for the NCAA Baseball Regional hosted in Blacksburg.

Many have been waiting for a chance to see post-season baseball in Blacksburg since it last happened in 2013.

“Well, we’re expecting a win tonight so we don’t go into the losers bracket nd hopefully win tomorrow and close it out Sunday,” ,” 1970 Virignia Tech Graduate George Moorman said.

fans are optimistic about this team’s path to Omaha which begins Friday against Wright State.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the energy and hopefully carrying that into the entire weekend for the regional,” Virginia Tech graduate Michael Alba said.

Tech’s opening game is sold out and fans are eager to bring that excitement to English Field

”Every time anything happens we’re gonna be going absolutely crazy,” Virginia Tech Senior Michael Drongowski said. “I’m really excited to see the entire the entire stadium maroon and orange.”

For the Hokies faithful, this team is something to get excited about.

“We haven’t been here in a while and we don’t have a national championship so hopefully this is the road to it,” Virginia Tech Senior Noah Madel said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Threat at Elementary School
Roanoke Police investigating threat against elementary school after map of school was found
Roanoke City Police are responding to an incident in the 3800 block of Williamson Road.
One dead after shooting on Williamson Road
File photo of police lights.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Colonial Ave in Roanoke
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Country music band Alabama
Alabama concert scheduled for Friday postponed until December

Latest News

Police seek charges against 10-year-old after threats made against Roanoke elementary school
Hermitage Roanoke
Hermtiage Roanoke fundraiser celebrates The Waltons with Michael Learned
Traffic alert
Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N causing delays
Roanoke City's Chief of Police, Sheriff and Superintendent of Schools discuss the recent...
Roanoke City Officials Discuss Recent School Threats