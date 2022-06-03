“The Moving Wall” mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica on display in Moneta through Sunday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens gathered at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta for the opening ceremony of “The Moving Wall” a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

“We just wanted to pay homage to these heroes,” said Brian Keaton, a veteran and vice commander of Smith Mountain Lake American Legion Post 62.

Heroes. That’s what Post 62 wants Vietnam veterans to know that they are. Especially as they didn’t receive the support they deserved when they returned from the war.

“We gotta give them some love. They are getting up in age and I don’t want them to go away without knowing we love and appreciate them and we’ve learned a ton from them,” said Keaton.

Vietnam Veteran Stanley Ohneck was a special guest at the opening ceremony. A part of Ohneck’s tour in Vietnam involved being a machine gunner at Hamburger Hill.

“I’m glad that I could do that and be honored to serve my country.”

There are over 58,000 names on the wall, some that Ohneck knew. It’s always special to him to be able to continue to honor and remember them.

“I served with some of the greatest and that’s what these guys were, were the greatest of my generation.”

Vietnam veterans and the community took the time following the ceremony to pay their respects. For SML American Legion Post 62, it’s important to let every veteran know how much we appreciate them.

“We praise them and so when they go home their shoulders are a little bigger, their head is a little higher and maybe they sleep a little bit better that night. If we can do that to our veterans, everything’s a success,” said Keaton.

“The Moving Wall” will be on display at Crazy Horse Marina until Sunday and all are welcome to come see it. The National Vietnam Veterans Association will also host a pinning ceremony for Vietnam veterans on Saturday at 5 p.m. For more information, you can find SML American Legion Post 62′s Facebook here.

