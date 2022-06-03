One injured after shooting on Colonial Ave in Roanoke
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say one person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Roanoke Friday morning.
Police say the incident occurred in the 2800 block of Colonial Avenue SW.
No information about a suspect or motive has been revealed.
The incident is under investigation.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
