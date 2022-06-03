One injured after shooting on Colonial Ave in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say one person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Roanoke Friday morning.

Police say the incident occurred in the 2800 block of Colonial Avenue SW.

No information about a suspect or motive has been revealed.

The incident is under investigation.

