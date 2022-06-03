Hometown Local
Over 1,300 customers without power in Lynchburg

(WSAZ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 1,300 customers are currently without power in Lynchburg, according to Appalachian Power.

Follow the link to the AEP Outage Map for specific restoration details and estimates.

Check back for updates on outages.

