Over 1,300 customers without power in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 1,300 customers are currently without power in Lynchburg, according to Appalachian Power.

Follow the link to the AEP Outage Map for specific restoration details and estimates.

Check back for updates on outages.

Good morning, Hill City! There is a reported power outage in the areas of College Hill, Garland Hill, & Daniels Hill. Be sure to treat intersections with non-functioning traffic lights as a 4-way stop and have a safe day! — Lynchburg DES (@LynchburgDES) June 3, 2022

