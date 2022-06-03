Quiet weather returns to the area

Slow increase in sunshine today

More sunshine this weekend

Highs return to the lower 80s through Sunday

FRIDAY

Watch out for some patchy fog this morning as temperatures start off in the 60s. We’ll see a slow increase in sunshine today as the front that brought us some strong storms yesterday shifts to our south and east. Our high this afternoon will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll also notice lower humidity levels.

WEEKEND

The weekend is looking nice. We’ll end up seeing a lot of sunshine Saturday with just a few more clouds on Sunday. Later Sunday afternoon we could see a stray shower develop in the mountains, but most stay dry. Near normal temperatures are expected as highs drop back down to the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts today, and we are watching activity as we speak. Hurricane Agatha developed in the Eastern Pacific Basin and made landfall late Monday night. Agatha’s remnants are moving back over the Atlantic and will likely redevelop into Alex. The NHC gives the remnants a 80% of formation as it heads towards Florida. The exact track remains uncertainty, especially given model disagreement at the time. Either way, no impact is expected locally. However, if you have beach plans early next week you should keep an eye on the forecast! There is also another area the Hurricane Center is monitoring, but that only has a 10% chance of development.

Heavy rain heads toward south Florida. (WDBJ Weather)

You can find more information at the National Hurricane Center.

