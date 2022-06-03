Hometown Local
Roanoke Health Department offers Hepatitis A vaccines to restaurant workers

Hepatitis A is a fecal-orally transmitted virus, according to Dr. Cynthia Morrow.
Hepatitis A is a fecal-orally transmitted virus, according to Dr. Cynthia Morrow.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is offering free Hepatitis A vaccines for restaurant workers.

The Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts will host the vaccination clinic Monday, June 6 at the Williamson Road Branch Library from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Appointments are first come, first served and appointments are preferred, according to the health district. Those who are interested can make an appointment by calling 540-613-6597.

The clinic comes after three local restaurants identified health care workers who were positive for Hepatitis A within the last several months.

What is Hepatitis A? Learn more in our recent interview with RCAHD Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

