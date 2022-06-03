Hometown Local
Roanoke high school threat deemed not credible

The Roanoke City Public Schools logo at its administration building on Wednesday.
The Roanoke City Public Schools logo at its administration building on Wednesday.(Will Thomas)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A possible threat coming from a Roanoke high school Friday morning has been deemed non-credible, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.

The city says police are at two Roanoke high schools in the school district as an added precaution.

A copy of a robocall sent to parents can be found below:

Good morning, this is Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools. I am calling to let you know that we understand there is a social media post regarding a possible threat at a Roanoke high school. School administration and law enforcement have investigated and believe the information is NOT credible. Police are on-site at both high schools as an added precaution, and are monitoring the safety and security of everyone on campus. Our schools’ comprehensive safety plans have a multi-layered approach that continues to be in place for the safety and security of students and staff. Again, we have no information at this time that suggests that there are any credible threats to our schools. As you know, safety is our number one priority. Should anything change, we will be sure to let you know. Thank you and have a great day.

