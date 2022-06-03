Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke Police investigating incident on Williamson Road

Roanoke City Police are responding to an incident in the 3800 block of Williamson Road.
Roanoke City Police are responding to an incident in the 3800 block of Williamson Road.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 confirmed Friday afternoon a heavy police presence in the 3800 block of Williamson Road.

Multiple Roanoke City Police Officers have responded to the area, though the agency has not yet confirmed the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story.

Check back in on this article for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Threat at Elementary School
Roanoke Police investigating threat against elementary school after map of school was found
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
File photo of police lights.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Colonial Ave in Roanoke
Country music band Alabama
Alabama concert scheduled for Friday postponed until December
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Latest News

Blue Ridge Parkway announces closure and detour information.
Blue Ridge Parkway announces closure and detour information for Laurel Fork Bridge project in North Carolina
A brief pause in the humidity.
Friday June 3rd Midday FastCast
MORNING MOTIVATIONS Ideas for Summer Fun with the Kids
MORNING MOTIVATIONS Ideas for Summer Fun with the Kids
National Donut Day with Duck Donuts
National Donut Day with Duck Donuts