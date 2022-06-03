Roanoke Police investigating incident on Williamson Road
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 confirmed Friday afternoon a heavy police presence in the 3800 block of Williamson Road.
Multiple Roanoke City Police Officers have responded to the area, though the agency has not yet confirmed the nature of the incident.
This is a developing story.
Check back in on this article for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.