Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke Police charge 10-year-old boy after threats made against local school

(Will Thomas)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say petitions have been sought regarding multiple threats made toward Preston Park Elementary School on Wednesday.

A 10-year-old boy was taken to receive psychiatric medical care after a map of the school showed graphic language and images depicting violence towards others and a school building. The boy is a student at the school.

Petitions for threats to harm others at a school (class six felony) and threats to damage a school building (class one misdemeanor) were requested. These will be served after the boy is released from medical care.

A threat toward an area high school was also revealed Friday morning.

Roanoke authorities and school officials held a joint press conference Friday regarding recent threats toward area schools.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Threat at Elementary School
Roanoke Police investigating threat against elementary school after map of school was found
Roanoke City Police are responding to an incident in the 3800 block of Williamson Road.
One dead after shooting on Williamson Road
File photo of police lights.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Colonial Ave in Roanoke
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Country music band Alabama
Alabama concert scheduled for Friday postponed until December

Latest News

Hermitage Roanoke
Hermtiage Roanoke fundraiser celebrates The Waltons with Michael Learned
Dry and seasonable air is in store for the weekend!
June 3: Evening Forecast Update
Traffic alert
Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N causing delays
Roanoke City's Chief of Police, Sheriff and Superintendent of Schools discuss the recent...
Roanoke City Officials Discuss Recent School Threats