Wildlife Center of Virginia works with Charlottesville orthopedic surgeon to save bear cub

Black bear recovering from surgery.
Black bear recovering from surgery.(Wildlife Center of Virginia)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia announced Friday that a Charlottesville orthopedic surgeon was able to help an injured black bear cub.

The cub, who the center says was picked up after being spotted on a rod for two days, weighed about six pounds and had a humeral fracture on his right front leg.

The center’s veterinary director Dr. Karra Peirce reached out to the Virginia Veterinary Specialists (VVS) in Charlottesville to see if an orthopedic surgeon would be able to assist with the fracture repair. Dr. Kevin Stiffler, board-certified orthopedic surgeon and the team at VVS agreed to help with the surgery. The center says Dr. Stiffler donated his time on his day off to repair the fracture on Thursday, June 2.

“I am so grateful for organizations and veterinarians that are willing to help us care for our wild patients when advanced and specialized procedures are required. We were so impressed by the skills and professionalism by all the staff at VVS, and are so lucky to be surrounded by such a supportive community of veterinarians and veterinary staff,” said Dr. Karra.

Veterinary staff reported that the cub recovered from anesthesia without any incident, and was transported back to the Wildlife Center for extended care that same afternoon. The bear will be cage-rested in a Zinger crate for now. In about two weeks, the Center staff will take radiographs to check on the healing progress of the bone

