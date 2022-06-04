Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say five teens were hospitalized, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party at a West Texas home.

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.

Police Chief David Burton says the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting erupted when a fight broke out between two groups of teens.

Burton says as many as 100 people were at the party.

Burton expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.

Socorro is on the Mexican border near El Paso.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Victim identified, suspect arrested after shooting on Williamson Road
Potential Threat at Elementary School
Roanoke Police investigating threat against elementary school after map of school was found
File photo of police lights.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Colonial Ave in Roanoke
Police seek charges against 10-year-old after threats made against Roanoke elementary school
The Roanoke City Public Schools logo at its administration building on Wednesday.
Roanoke high school threat deemed not credible

Latest News

Ana Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher visiting from Dilley, Texas, wears an earring in the...
Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this’
Gerber announced its original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook died at the age of 95.
Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95
FILE - Colombian singer Shakira blows a kiss next to her husband Barcelona soccer player Gerard...
Shakira and soccer star Piqué confirm split
Abbott Nutrition has restarted its formula plant.
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination