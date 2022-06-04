Hometown Local
Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 weekend kicks off in Roanoke

A competitor poses for a picture after picking up his registration information at the IRONMAN Village at River's Edge.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 2,500 competitors are making their way to Roanoke this weekend to compete in the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3.

“We look forward to hosting everybody this weekend and letting people experience the region here,” said Brandt Bernat, operations manager for The IRONMAN Group.

It’s quite the experience, as the athletes will participate in a 1.2 mile swim, a 56-mile bike and a half marathon run to the finish line. Which as you can expect, takes quite a bit of preparation.

“For me, anywhere between 20 to 30 hours of training a week and thousands of miles of biking and hundreds of miles of running,” said Connor Kinkema, who is competing on Sunday.

Kinkema is a Martinsville native and Roanoke College grad. He’s excited for the event but also the special feeling of having some hometown support.

“Now I’m able to compete in my hometown which means a lot, I love the area. It’s probably one of the best cycling areas in the entire United States if I were to say, if I were able to pick.”

But the event isn’t until Sunday, which means Friday and Saturday are all about resting and taking it all in.

“Lots of food and lots of sleep,” said Kinkema.

The Ironman kicks off at 6:30 in the morning on Sunday and organizers encourage the community to get out and enjoy what the event brings.

“Even if you’re not racing this weekend, come on down and just check out the Ironman Village, the atmosphere here at River’s Edge Park. If you’re along the course on the run or the bike, setup a chair on your front lawn, cheer on the athletes.”

Bernat encourages residents to use the Waze app to find out about road closures on Sunday and you can find a complete list of the event schedule here.

