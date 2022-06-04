Dry and seasonable throughout the weekend

Lower humidity through the weekend

Mostly sunny and seasonable into next week

Rain chances hold off until the middle of the week

WEEKEND

The weekend is looking nice! We’ll end up seeing a lot of sunshine Saturday with just a few more clouds on Sunday. Near normal temperatures are expected as highs continue to read in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. Low temperatures will read in the 50s. Humidity looks to remain comfortable into next week.

Sunny, dry, and seasonable today. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

High pressure looks to keep us quite on Monday with our humidity starting to slowly rise. Our next chance for rain is holds off until the middle of the week as a cold front approaches.

THE TROPICS

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has officially begun with Potential Tropical Cyclone One developed in the Caribbean. This system will not impact us here in Virginia. The system, which may become Alex, is expected to make landfall in Florida on Saturday and bring very heavy rain and flooding. The NHC then expects the storm to move out to sea and remain east of the the eastern shores. If you plan on hitting the beach early next week, expect some windier conditions and rough surf.

This system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Alex later today. (WDBJ Weather)

You can find more information at the National Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.