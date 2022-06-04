Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

LOVE Sign Unveiling for Hermitage Homecoming

WDBJ7
WDBJ7(WDBJ7)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hermitage Roanoke unveiled a new official LOVE sign on its front lawn on June 3rd, making it the first retirement community in the state to have one. The new Virginia Tourism Corporation LOVEworks sign is a part of the Hermitage Homecoming celebration.

Four-time Emmy Award winner “Michael Learned” is the special guest for the weekend. She is most known for playing the role of Olivia Walton on the CBS television series “The Waltons.” A show about a family living in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains during the depression. Learned had the honor of cutting the ribbon to share the love with the community.

Seniors from Burton College Center for Arts & Technology helped create the 6-by-30-foot LOVE sign, designed to pay homage to the history of the Casselwold Mansion and Roanoke. Burton Center for Arts & Technology Instructor Thomas Shelton says he was so honored of overseeing the work of approximately 40 students who helped bring the sign to life.

“It was wonderful,” says Shelton. “It’s something. It’s a one of a lifetime opportunity.”

Student Anne Nelson who helped design and built the letter “V” says she’s grateful to be adding something to symbolic to her community.

“You really see the love signs around Roanoke and Virginia a lot. So, it’s nice. It feels like home.”

The festivities will continue tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a meet-and-greet, live music, and a cookout. All proceeds will benefit the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Threat at Elementary School
Roanoke Police investigating threat against elementary school after map of school was found
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Victim identified, suspect arrested after shooting on Williamson Road
File photo of police lights.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Colonial Ave in Roanoke
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Country music band Alabama
Alabama concert scheduled for Friday postponed until December

Latest News

The Hermitage Gets New LOVE Sign
The Hermitage Gets New LOVE Sign
A Look At This Weekend's Pulaski Co. Flea Market
A Look At This Weekend's Pulaski Co. Flea Market
The Hermitage Waltons Weekend
The Hermitage Waltons Weekend
Pulaski Flea Market returns for its 48th year
Pulaski County Flea Market expecting over 15,000 people