LOVE Sign Unveiling for Hermitage Homecoming

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hermitage Roanoke unveiled a new official LOVE sign on its front lawn on June 3rd, making it the first retirement community in the state to have one. The new Virginia Tourism Corporation LOVEworks sign is a part of the Hermitage Homecoming celebration.

Four-time Emmy Award winner “Michael Learned” is the special guest for the weekend. She is most known for playing the role of Olivia Walton on the CBS television series “The Waltons.” A show about a family living in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains during the depression. Learned had the honor of cutting the ribbon to share the love with the community.

Seniors from Burton College Center for Arts & Technology helped create the 6-by-30-foot LOVE sign, designed to pay homage to the history of the Casselwold Mansion and Roanoke. Burton Center for Arts & Technology Instructor Thomas Shelton says he was so honored of overseeing the work of approximately 40 students who helped bring the sign to life.

“It was wonderful,” says Shelton. “It’s something. It’s a one of a lifetime opportunity.”

Student Anne Nelson who helped design and built the letter “V” says she’s grateful to be adding something to symbolic to her community.

“You really see the love signs around Roanoke and Virginia a lot. So, it’s nice. It feels like home.”

The festivities will continue tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a meet-and-greet, live music, and a cookout. All proceeds will benefit the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley.

