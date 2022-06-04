NCAA Baseball College World Series Regional scoreboard

(WDBJ) - A handful of Hometown teams were in action Saturday during the 2022 NCAA Baseball College World Series Regional round.

The Liberty Flames were eliminated after a 12-inning loss to Central Michigan, 3-2, in the Gainsville Regional.

The Hokies and UVA both begin winner’s bracket matchups Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech goes up against Columbia at home in the Blacksburg Regional, while Virginia faces ECU at the Greenville Regional site.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.