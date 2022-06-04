Hometown Local
The Salvation Army of Roanoke gets out to thank the community on National Donut Day

The Salvation Army of Roanoke got out to thank the organizations and volunteers who help make their operations possible.
The Salvation Army of Roanoke got out to thank the organizations and volunteers who help make their operations possible.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Americans across the country got out to enjoy some free donuts on Friday to celebrate National Donut Day. But for The Salvation Army, the holiday has a history that dates back all the way to World War I.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke took the time to hop on the road with dozens of donuts that were donated by Duck Donuts. This year’s theme is “Donuts Do Good.”

The organization took the time to give out treats to some of the businesses and organizations that support them in their operations year-round.

”Without the support of Roanoke and the community that encompasses it, we would not be able to do what we do, it means everything to us,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, volunteer and special events coordinator.

The free donut giveaway ranged from some of the organizations top corporate sponsors, to a few of the volunteers who help them continue their mission every day.

