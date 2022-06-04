Sidewalk art show features more than 100 artists

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The streets of downtown Roanoke are full of creativity and inspiration this weekend. The Taubman Museum of Art’s 64th annual Sidewalk Art Show began today.

This is a free event where you can go and meet the exhibiting artists featuring and selling their original artwork and crafts. Guests are also invited to see the galleries inside the Taubman which includes the Art Venture, the exploratory gallery that reopened on Friday for families to enjoy.

More than 100 artists from all over the country come to Roanoke with a variety of art including paintings, sculptures, photography, and jewelry. Sculptor Jimmy Houston says he’s been coming to the art show for over 25 years, and it never gets old.

“I usually sell a lot of stuff. Have a good time,” Houston added. “Get to see my friends, other artists. And I’ve won best in show here before.”

If you couldn’t make it to downtown Roanoke on Saturday, don’t worry! You can go Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

