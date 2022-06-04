Hometown Local
Susie G. Gibson historical highway marker unveiled in Bedford County

Dozens gathered to honor Susie G. Gibson's legacy in Bedford County.
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Susie G. Gibson was a major advocate for African American education in Bedford County during segregation. On Saturday, a crowd gathered to honor her legacy and unveil the first African American historical highway marker in the area.

“She encouraged the black kids to be very educated, she pushed education and she said we aren’t rich but we have to be rich in our character and education,” said Harriett Hurt, who graduated from Susie G. Gibson High School in 1965.

The high school opened in 1954 and provided education to African Americans until 1970, when schools in Bedford County became desegregated. Saturday was a special day for the community and many are happy she can be honored forever.

”That has been a long-time coming to be able to give her the honor and the recognition that she so deserved.”

Hurt said honoring her legacy doesn’t stop here, in the future she would like to see an exhibit on display at the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center.

