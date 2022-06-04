What’s What with the Weekend, June 3-5

(WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend.

Featured events:

Friday, June 3:

Parker McCollum and Walker Montgomery at Elmwood Park

Saturday, June 4:

The Pulaski County Flea Market

64th Annual Sidewalk Art Show at The Taubman Museum of Art

Babe Ruth: Life, Legacy, Culture

KC & the Sunshine Band with the Village People

Sunday, June 5

The Pulaski County Flea Market

64th Annual Sidewalk Art Show at The Taubman Museum of Art

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.