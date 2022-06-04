What’s What with the Weekend, June 3-5
Featured events:
Friday, June 3:
Parker McCollum and Walker Montgomery at Elmwood Park
Saturday, June 4:
The Pulaski County Flea Market
64th Annual Sidewalk Art Show at The Taubman Museum of Art
Babe Ruth: Life, Legacy, Culture
KC & the Sunshine Band with the Village People
Sunday, June 5
