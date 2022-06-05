Hometown Local
Multiple bear sightings reported in Roanoke Sunday

Roanoke Police
Roanoke Police(Roanoke Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple reports of bears being spotted throughout the Star City have surfaced, prompting Roanoke Police to warn residents on appropriate procedures.

Sightings were reported in both the areas near Hershberger Rd. NW and Carlton Rd. SW. Those nearby should keep animals and children indoors and check before going outdoors.

The bears should not be approached. Give the animals plenty of space.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources was advised and is responding.

