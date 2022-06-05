Plenty of sunshine and low humidity today
Rain chances return for the middle of the week
- Lower humidity lingers through Monday
- Mostly sunny and seasonable into the work week
- Rain and storm chances return for the middle of the week
SUNDAY
Dry and comfortable air will remain today into Monday as high pressure lingers overhead.
THIS WEEK
High pressure looks to keep us quite on Monday with our humidity starting to slowly rise. Our next chance for rain is late on Tuesday where a front starts to approach the area. Few showers and some isolated storms are possible that day, but they aren’t widespread. The front crosses on Wednesday continuing to provide some shower/storm activity.
Temperatures will range in the upper 70s and 80s throughout next week as well. High pressure starts to build in again on Thursday allowing some drier conditions to move back in before more rain is expected by next weekend.
THE TROPICS
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has officially begun with Tropical Storm Alex. The storm will continue to move move out to sea and remain east of the the eastern shores not impacting us here at home. There are minimal impacts with rip currents along the coast of North and South Carolina today into Monday.
You can find more information at the National Hurricane Center.
