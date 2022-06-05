Plenty of sunshine and low humidity today

Lower humidity lingers through Monday

Mostly sunny and seasonable into the work week

Rain and storm chances return for the middle of the week

SUNDAY

Dry and comfortable air will remain today into Monday as high pressure lingers overhead.

Sunny and comfortable today. (WDBJ Weather)

Mostly sunny and seasonable today. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

High pressure looks to keep us quite on Monday with our humidity starting to slowly rise. Our next chance for rain is late on Tuesday where a front starts to approach the area. Few showers and some isolated storms are possible that day, but they aren’t widespread. The front crosses on Wednesday continuing to provide some shower/storm activity.

Rain chances return for the middle of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

Temperatures will range in the upper 70s and 80s throughout next week as well. High pressure starts to build in again on Thursday allowing some drier conditions to move back in before more rain is expected by next weekend.

THE TROPICS

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has officially begun with Tropical Storm Alex. The storm will continue to move move out to sea and remain east of the the eastern shores not impacting us here at home. There are minimal impacts with rip currents along the coast of North and South Carolina today into Monday.

Tropical Storm Alex will have minimal impacts on the coast. (WDBJ Weather)

You can find more information at the National Hurricane Center.

