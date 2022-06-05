Roanoke School Board to review entry procedures, other safety measures
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the school year winds down for Roanoke students, the division’s superintendent, Verletta White, sent out a letter to the community outlining steps the Roanoke City School Board will be taking to address safety concerns amidst recent threats toward a local high school and elementary school.
White says the board will address a multitude of areas in upcoming meetings, including:
- “New safety tip system
- Notification cell phone app
- Additional cameras
- Student entry procedures
- Hiring additional behavior and support specialists
- Expanding community partnerships, such as mental health supports and additional school resource officers
- Distinguishing and clarifying our robocall and emergency alert system protocols
- Including outsourced partners (e.g. Durham School Services and Sodexo) in our robocall system
- Legislative advocacy for greater parent/student accountability.”
The full letter can be viewed on the Roanoke City Public Schools website.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.