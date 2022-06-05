Hometown Local
Roanoke School Board to review entry procedures, other safety measures

(Will Thomas)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the school year winds down for Roanoke students, the division’s superintendent, Verletta White, sent out a letter to the community outlining steps the Roanoke City School Board will be taking to address safety concerns amidst recent threats toward a local high school and elementary school.

White says the board will address a multitude of areas in upcoming meetings, including:

  • “New safety tip system
  • Notification cell phone app
  • Additional cameras
  • Student entry procedures
  • Hiring additional behavior and support specialists
  • Expanding community partnerships, such as mental health supports and additional school resource officers
  • Distinguishing and clarifying our robocall and emergency alert system protocols
  • Including outsourced partners (e.g. Durham School Services and Sodexo) in our robocall system
  • Legislative advocacy for greater parent/student accountability.”

The full letter can be viewed on the Roanoke City Public Schools website.

