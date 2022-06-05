Roanoke School Board to review entry procedures, other safety measures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the school year winds down for Roanoke students, the division’s superintendent, Verletta White, sent out a letter to the community outlining steps the Roanoke City School Board will be taking to address safety concerns amidst recent threats toward a local high school and elementary school.

White says the board will address a multitude of areas in upcoming meetings, including:

“New safety tip system

Notification cell phone app

Additional cameras

Student entry procedures

Hiring additional behavior and support specialists

Expanding community partnerships, such as mental health supports and additional school resource officers

Distinguishing and clarifying our robocall and emergency alert system protocols

Including outsourced partners (e.g. Durham School Services and Sodexo) in our robocall system

Legislative advocacy for greater parent/student accountability.”

The full letter can be viewed on the Roanoke City Public Schools website.

