Calm and seasonable start to the week

Rain chance increase Tuesday into Wednesday
Mostly sunny with lower humidity lingers today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
  • Low humidity lingers today
  • Scattered showers and storm possible Tuesday
  • Widespread rain expected for the middle of the week

MONDAY

High pressure continues to linger keeping us dry today. Plenty of sunshine is on tap again today. We will start to see a few clouds move in during the evening all thanks to a cold front approaching the area. High temperatures today in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another comfortable and seasonable day.
Another comfortable and seasonable day.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Our next chance for rain is possible by Tuesday afternoon where a front starts to approach the area. Few showers and some isolated storms are possible that day, but they aren’t widespread meaning most will remain dry.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday.
Scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday.

The front crosses on Wednesday which will provide some widespread shower and storm activity. High temperatures for the next several days will remain in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

Widespread showers and storms likely on Wednesday.
Widespread showers and storms likely on Wednesday.

Temperatures will range in the upper 70s and 80s throughout the week as well. High pressure starts to build in again on Thursday allowing some drier conditions to move back in before more rain is expected by the weekend.

THE TROPICS

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has officially begun with Tropical Storm Alex. The storm will continue to move move out to sea today.

TS Alex is quickly moving to the Northeast.
TS Alex is quickly moving to the Northeast.

You can find more information at the National Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

