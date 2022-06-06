Calm and seasonable start to the week
Rain chance increase Tuesday into Wednesday
- Low humidity lingers today
- Scattered showers and storm possible Tuesday
- Widespread rain expected for the middle of the week
MONDAY
High pressure continues to linger keeping us dry today. Plenty of sunshine is on tap again today. We will start to see a few clouds move in during the evening all thanks to a cold front approaching the area. High temperatures today in the upper 70s and low 80s.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
Our next chance for rain is possible by Tuesday afternoon where a front starts to approach the area. Few showers and some isolated storms are possible that day, but they aren’t widespread meaning most will remain dry.
The front crosses on Wednesday which will provide some widespread shower and storm activity. High temperatures for the next several days will remain in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.
Temperatures will range in the upper 70s and 80s throughout the week as well. High pressure starts to build in again on Thursday allowing some drier conditions to move back in before more rain is expected by the weekend.
THE TROPICS
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has officially begun with Tropical Storm Alex. The storm will continue to move move out to sea today.
You can find more information at the National Hurricane Center.
