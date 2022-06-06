Country singer Gary Allen coming to Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan is set to perform at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, September 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. and are available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office and at Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices are $97.50, $67.50, $57.50, $47.50 and $37.50.

Allan’s first new album in eight years, “Ruthless” was released in June of 2021. His last album, “Set You Free”, topped the Billboard 200 Pop Chart, a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart for the fourth time in a row and it produced his fifth #1 Country Radio Chart Topper with “Every Storm Runs Out of Rain”.

You can buy presale tickets on Thursday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com with the password BSE22

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday.

