Downtown Putt Around returning in June
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Inc, announced Monday that Downtown Putt Around will be returning to Downtown Roanoke.
The 9-hole mini-golf course will be open from June 23rd to July 17th, at Century Plaza.
The course will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is $5 per person. Children 6 and under are free.
Anyone interested in buying tickets in advance can do so at PuttAroundRoanoke.brownpapertickets.com. Walk-up spaces will also be available.
