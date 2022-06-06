Downtown Putt Around returning in June

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Inc, announced Monday that Downtown Putt Around will be returning to Downtown Roanoke.

The 9-hole mini-golf course will be open from June 23rd to July 17th, at Century Plaza.

The course will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $5 per person. Children 6 and under are free.

Anyone interested in buying tickets in advance can do so at PuttAroundRoanoke.brownpapertickets.com. Walk-up spaces will also be available.

