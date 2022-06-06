Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Federal judge in Oklahoma says state’s lethal injection method is constitutional

A lawsuit challenged Oklahoma's lethal injection method, stating the first of the three drugs...
A lawsuit challenged Oklahoma's lethal injection method, stating the first of the three drugs used is ineffective.(Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma says the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.

Judge Stephen Friot’s ruling on Monday paves the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case.

Attorneys for those inmates are expected to appeal Friot’s ruling to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

The ruling follows a six-day federal trial earlier this year.

Attorneys for the death row inmates argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to render an inmate unable to feel pain.

Attorneys for the state rejected that argument.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash, wreck, ambulance
Plane crashes at Blue Ridge Regional Airport Saturday
Roanoke Police
Multiple bear sightings reported in Roanoke Sunday
The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
Traffic alert
Bedford Co. crash on Rt. 608 cleared

Latest News

A suspect was arrested in the killings of six people found dead in a home in Milwaukee in...
Police: Suspect in killings of 6 took selfie wearing victim's glasses
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says
Courtesy City of Lynchburg Facebook page
Lynchburg holding hazardous waste and electronic recycling event