Gas in Roanoke up nearly 43 cents in past month; up $1.63 from a year ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.48 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 42.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.63 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $4.19 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.79 per gallon, a difference of 60 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.19 per gallon while the highest was $5.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.80 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 26 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85 per gallon today. The national average is up 56 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.81 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

June 6, 2021: $2.84 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.04 per gallon)

June 6, 2020: $1.72 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.02 per gallon)

June 6, 2019: $2.46 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.77 per gallon)

June 6, 2018: $2.61 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.94 per gallon)

June 6, 2017: $2.12 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.36 per gallon)

June 6, 2016: $2.15 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.36 per gallon)

June 6, 2015: $2.47 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.76 per gallon)

June 6, 2014: $3.34 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.66 per gallon)

June 6, 2013: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.63 per gallon)

June 6, 2012: $3.25 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.56 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $4.48 per gallon, up 18.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.30 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $4.47 per gallon, up 17.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.29 per gallon.

Virginia- $4.64 per gallon, up 18.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.45 per gallon.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”

