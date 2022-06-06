Hometown Local
Give Local Alleghany Highlands hosting giving day Tuesday

Courtesy: Organization website
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Join in a 24-hour event to support local nonprofits with the help of Give Local Alleghany Highlands on June 7!

A multitude of prizes will be available to individual nonprofits as a result of events like power hours, etc.

All donations are tax deductible and irrevocable, according to the organization’s website.

Learn more at GiveLocalAH.org and visit the individual nonprofit web pages.

