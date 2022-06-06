Give Local Alleghany Highlands hosting giving day Tuesday

(WDBJ) - Join in a 24-hour event to support local nonprofits with the help of Give Local Alleghany Highlands on June 7!

A multitude of prizes will be available to individual nonprofits as a result of events like power hours, etc.

All donations are tax deductible and irrevocable, according to the organization’s website.

Learn more at GiveLocalAH.org and visit the individual nonprofit web pages.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.