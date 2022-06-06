Hometown Local
Lynchburg holding hazardous waste and electronic recycling event

Courtesy City of Lynchburg Facebook page
Courtesy City of Lynchburg Facebook page(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg announced Monday it will hold a free hazardous waste and electronic recycling event for residents on June 11th.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Concord Turnpike Convenience Store, at 2525 Concord Turnpike.

The City is asking residents of Lynchburg and Campbell County to complete a household hazardous waste and electronic recycling verification form by clicking here. Residents are asked to bring the form to the event.

Amherst County residents are asked to call Amherst County Public Works at 434-846-3324 for a voucher that will be required at the event.

Residents are asked to follow the guidelines listed below:

  • Residents must present a valid photo ID.
  • Place small items in non-returnable containers and place them in the rear most compartment of your vehicle – no trailers.

Residents looking for more information and a list of acceptable and non-acceptable items can do so by calling the Citizens First Information Center at 856-CITY(2489), or by clicking here.

