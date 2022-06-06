Hometown Local
Man dies after fight in NW Roanoke Sunday night

police lights
Police lights (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a fight Sunday night in the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

Roanoke Police say they responded to a suspicious report of a person down at around 11 p.m. and found an unresponsive man lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment.

After more investigation, it was determined that he was involved in a physical fight with another man who was found on scene by police. He was taken to the police station for an interview with detectives. It was discovered that a verbal dispute escalated into the physical fight.

This appears to be isolated, and the two men do know each other.

The man died in the hospital from his injuries.

Currently, no charges have been filed in the homicide.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

